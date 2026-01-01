Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Walter Sobchak, Esq.
13h

"it’s tempting to throw up your hands and just remind yourself that this is not your circus."

Sadly, if you are an American taxpayer, you are paying for it even though you have no voice in how it is run. The flow of money into the HE sector from all levels of government is truly staggering. Tax exemptions, research grants, tuition subsidies, state ownership and investments, etc., etc. & etc. are the life blood o the HE sector.

And the situation is going to get worse. The government is out of money, and population is out of adolescent children. The HE people are really good at not understanding their problem.

Things that cannot go on this way will stop.

TGGP (on GNXP)
2d

The claimed connection between research into ancient languages and colonialism is undermined by the tremendous prominence of German philologists at a time when Germany had no colonies. This is discussed in Robert Irwin's "Dangerous Knowledge", which I contrasted with Edward Said's "Orientalism" here:

https://entitledtoanopinion.wordpress.com/2024/09/25/orientalism-vs-dangerous-knowledge/

