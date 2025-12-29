Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Monologue: year-end review of Proto-Indo-European origins and humanity's deep evolution and diversity
Razib tackles two big stories in genetics in 2025
Razib Khan
Dec 29, 2025
On this episode of Unsuperivsed Learning Razib reviews two big stories he has followed and written about on this Substack in 2025, Indo-European origins and how genomics has illuminated human evolution.

