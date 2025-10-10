Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

2dEdited

When you repeated Pringle's characterization of the Nazi leadership's fears, you followed the victor's narrative: "that Himmler and the Nazi leadership were motivated by both horror and fear, in particular of both Jews and their putative Communist confederates. Their irrational and unwarranted fear was so powerful they felt no compunction in undertaking the horrors of the Holocaust and the extermination of “enemy races.”." Is it not clear that the Palestinians' fears were and are rather fully warranted. Should your family, or the inhabitants of Paris, fear the Sampson option? And given that Dr. Rudolph Rummel of the University of Hawaii, pursuing his lifelong research project of estimating the scale of democide (murder of citizens by their own government), gave the total number of people killed by communist regimes as 110-148 millions, fear of communism seems fully rational. And the number murdered of course does not include the greater number who led impoverished, straightjacketed lives in police states, e.g., the Cubans.

Knowing what we know of the 20th century, nothing justifies genocide, nor a genetically foreign population expelling an indigenous population, nor imposition of a police state anywhere. Those still doing such things are morally bankrupt.

3d

That Hanania link has a paywall, but it's a follow-up to one that wasn't, about the next Republican presidential primary:

https://www.richardhanania.com/p/can-a-bannon-groyper-alliance-derail

That article in turns cites the precedent of the woke, but the Dem primary was won by Biden, one of the oldest and least woke candidates. Unfortuantely, he picked one of his least popular primary competitors, Kamala, as his VP, possibly to prevent people from insisting he not run for re-election (which ended up happening anyway even with her as an unpopular replacement). There isn't any similar logic for why he hired so many staffers from the poorly performing Warren campaign, but it was an avoidable error. If JD Vance does get nominated next, will he pick people trying to win or alienate voters? I don't know.

