Ryan P. Williams: the Claremont Institute standing athwart history

Today Razib talks to Ryan P. Williams. He is president of The Claremont Institute, a position he has held since 2017. He is also a contributor to The Claremont Review of Books and started The American Mind. Williams earned a B.A. in political science and Economics from Hillsdale College and an M.A. in politics from Claremont Graduate University. He has taught American politics and political philosophy as an adjunct professor at California State University, San Bernardino and Cal Poly Pomona.

Razib and Williams first discuss the origins of The Claremont Institute and the influence of Harry Jaffa on the think-tank’s founding and current thought. They explore the influence of Jaffa’s mentor, political philosopher Leo Strauss, upon his worldview, and the differences that define the “west coast Straussianism” associated with the Institute and “east coast Straussianism.” Williams also articulates how the conservative thought of Claremont affiliated scholars and pundits differs from other movements on the right, and in particular, how it is differentiated from both neoconservatism and paleoconservatism. Razib and Williams then go over The American Mind’s decision to publish Michael Anton’s “flight 93 election” piece, and the connection of many Claremont scholars to the Trump administration and the MAGA movement.

