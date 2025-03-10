Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Chat
RazibGPT
DeepNewz
Dry Archive
Contact
Website
Khanversation
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Where Queens Ruled: ancient DNA confirms legendary Matrilineal Celts were no exception
Britain's Iron-Age mother-line
7 hrs ago
•
Razib Khan
30
Share this post
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Where Queens Ruled: ancient DNA confirms legendary Matrilineal Celts were no exception
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Leighton Woodhouse: against the rise of the anti-woke cancel culture and MAGA cultural hegemony
A civil libertarian comments on the second Trump era
Mar 6
•
Razib Khan
and
Leighton Woodhouse
10
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
1:26:54
February 2025
Kevin Klatt: Nutrition, health, MAHA and GLP-1
A scientific look at health and nutrition
Feb 28
•
Razib Khan
and
Kevin C. Klatt, PhD, RD
21
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
1:19:50
Charles Murray: 50 years on the public scene
Charles Murray reflects on American politics and culture in 2025
Feb 22
•
Razib Khan
50
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
59:43
Titus Techera: Post-Modern Conservative in a post-national Europe
Musings on culture and arts from the right
Feb 15
•
Razib Khan
and
Titus Techera
8
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
1:26:10
Nathan Lents: Sex, truths and gender wars
An evolutionary biological look at sex across the animal kingdom and in current culture wars
Feb 7
•
Razib Khan
36
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
2:08:46
RKUL: Time Well Spent 2/2/2025
Almost end of winter of edition
Feb 3
•
Razib Khan
49
Share this post
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
RKUL: Time Well Spent 2/2/2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Wealth, war and worse: plague’s ubiquity across millennia of human conquest
Unsupervised Learning Journal Club #1
Feb 2
•
Razib Khan
60
Share this post
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Wealth, war and worse: plague’s ubiquity across millennia of human conquest
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
January 2025
Daniel McCarthy: American conservatism after Trump (and before)
The intellectual history of post-World War II conservatism
Jan 30
•
Razib Khan
12
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
1:02:51
When civilization control-alt-deletes: prehistoric Europe’s false dawn and long reboot
Reflecting on Europe’s lost 5,000-year-old first draft
Jan 30
•
Razib Khan
180
Share this post
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
When civilization control-alt-deletes: prehistoric Europe’s false dawn and long reboot
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Brian Chau: welcoming the AI-age and DeepSeek
Two years into the AI-age, and no doom in sight
Jan 28
•
Razib Khan
and
Brian Chau
20
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
51:51
Tade Souaiaia: the edge of statistical genetics, race and sports
A statistical geneticist dives into genetic architecture and genetic controversies
Jan 23
•
Razib Khan
and
Tade Souaiaia
30
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
1:10:20
© 2025 Razib Khan
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts