February 2025

Kevin Klatt: Nutrition, health, MAHA and GLP-1
A scientific look at health and nutrition
  
Razib Khan
 and 
Kevin C. Klatt, PhD, RD
3
1:19:50
Charles Murray: 50 years on the public scene
Charles Murray reflects on American politics and culture in 2025
  
Razib Khan
10
59:43
Titus Techera: Post-Modern Conservative in a post-national Europe
Musings on culture and arts from the right
  
Razib Khan
 and 
Titus Techera
2
1:26:10
Nathan Lents: Sex, truths and gender wars
An evolutionary biological look at sex across the animal kingdom and in current culture wars
  
Razib Khan
15
2:08:46
RKUL: Time Well Spent 2/2/2025
Almost end of winter of edition
  
Razib Khan
3
Wealth, war and worse: plague’s ubiquity across millennia of human conquest
Unsupervised Learning Journal Club #1
  
Razib Khan
8

January 2025

Daniel McCarthy: American conservatism after Trump (and before)
The intellectual history of post-World War II conservatism
  
Razib Khan
15
1:02:51
When civilization control-alt-deletes: prehistoric Europe’s false dawn and long reboot
Reflecting on Europe’s lost 5,000-year-old first draft
  
Razib Khan
12
Brian Chau: welcoming the AI-age and DeepSeek
Two years into the AI-age, and no doom in sight
  
Razib Khan
 and 
Brian Chau
1
51:51
Tade Souaiaia: the edge of statistical genetics, race and sports
A statistical geneticist dives into genetic architecture and genetic controversies
  
Razib Khan
 and 
Tade Souaiaia
4
1:10:20
