1d

Clot's biography of Suleiman the Magnificent is indeed enjoyable and accessible, but the definitive biography in English is now "Peerless among Princes: The Life and Times of Sultan Süleyman" by Kaya Şahin, published in 2023. Scholarly, but also very readable and impressively sourced.

Though Süleyman's successor Selim II was less-than-impressive, he did have enough sense to let the great Grand Vizier Sokullu Mehmed continue in his job. (Lepanto occurred on one of few occasions when Sokullu was overruled). The real trouble came when Selim's even less impressive successor Murad III destabilized the position of the grand vizierate and left it prey to factional infighting.

Nowadays many Ottoman scholars like to claim that the empire underwent a period of "transition" rather than "decline" during the 17th century, and even claim that the Janissary revolts were signs of supposed democratization. I think that's going too far (when an empire that can't defend its domains that sounds like decline!), but there is something to be said for the idea that the Ottoman's troubles stemmed more from structural issues than the variable quality of its rulers (some of whom were very capable, like the Köprülü viziers, or the short-lived Murad IV).

Dierk Groeneman
20h

Your comment about rural life makes a lot of sense. We have romantic notions about living off the land and growing our own food but the reality is very different. Not to mention when people are in close proximity to each other, that creates a kind of efficiency that isn't possible in the outback.

