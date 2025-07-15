Eiffel Tower , pencil drawing, O. Khan, age 8.

Bastille Day, on July 14th, marks a crucial turning point in what became known as the French Revolution, the tumultuous years that saw the overthrow of the monarchy and the birth of the Republic. In the 19th century, Britain and its daughters surpassed France in political, military and economic importance, but even since then, the “Eldest Daughter of the Church” has continued to exert an outsized cultural and social influence. This was clear in the Belle Époque, the 40-year peace between the Franco-Prussian war in 1871 and World War I. Auguste and Louis Lumière screened the first public films in Paris in 1895, Pablo Picasso pioneered Cubism in Paris amid its fervid international art scene in the 1910s and the Eiffel Tower opened in 1889. In the 21st century, French intellectuals remain relevant, and have significantly shaped the Anglo-American world that became the new global culture.

Jacques Barzun’s From Dawn to Decadence: 500 Years of Western Cultural Life, published in 2000 when the author was 93 years old, is a tour de force, swan song and magnum opus that leans both on Barzun’s learned erudition and lived experience. In Paris, Barzun’s parents hosted assorted literary and artistic luminaries in their home, in particular pioneers in modernism and Cubism. After his family relocated to the US in 1919, Barzun studied at Columbia University. He eventually became an academic and a fixture in America’s literary scene. Barzun’s personal experiences with major cultural figures in Europe and the US inform the later chapters of From Dawn to Decadence, injecting a touch that shifts his narrative away from a detached academic treatise. The erudition and decades of learning show through early on, as he reflects on Petrarch’s impact on the rise of the vernacular and the efflorescence that we now call the Renaissance. In psychometrics, most results show that fluid intelligence, pure ability to engage in abstraction and analysis, peaks in around age 25. But crystallized intelligence, knowledge and recall of that knowledge peaks after age 50. Reading From Dawn to Decadence allows you to partake in decades of learning.

If From Dawn to Decadence is Barzun’s attempt to describe the arc of Western creativity and artistic production over the last five centuries, Dan Sperber’s Explaining Culture: A Naturalistic Approach unpacks a project bent on modeling the general phenomena that drive cultural variations and universality. Sperber, a former director at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique is an anthropologist who helped integrate psychology and Darwinian theory into a system that explains how culture emerges and evolves. While many American cultural anthropologists focus on interpreting specific cultural variations, Sperber and researchers trained in what is sometimes called the “Paris School” flesh out the dynamics internally and externally that might drive that variation in the first place. Explaining Culture outlines the “epidemiology of representations,” that is, culture can be thought of as the expression of ideas that reproduce like contagion within the structure of the human mind. For example, musical forms rooted in percussion may have a wide distribution across human societies because the human auditory system is already pre-adapted to absorb this sensory input in a pleasurable manner for evolutionary reasons. In this, he moves beyond the structuralist anthropology outlined by an earlier generation of French anthropologists, in particular Claude Lévi-Strauss, that marginalized causal explanations in favor of the plain acceptance of deep structural elements in human cultures as unquestioned priors.

One of Sperber’s younger French colleagues, Pascal Boyer, was part of an informal salon that gathered at the elder anthropologist’s house. While Explaining Culture takes the 50,000 foot view, Boyer’s Religion Explained: The Evolutionary Origins of Religious Thought zooms in on one of the most pervasive phenomena, or structures if you will, of human cultures. Religion Explained describes the shocking diversity that we know from anthropology, but collapses them down to large categories subject to analysis via cognitive science, ultimately caused by evolutionary pressures that result in a human psychology susceptible to supernaturalism. Religion Explained does not purport to explain a specific religion, like Christianity or Voodoo, but it explains the general features of religion that seem to be universal and invariant, driven by common selection pressures that have produced a brain shared across our whole species.

While Boyer focused on the expansive phenomenon of religion, Stanislas Dehaene, based out of the Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale, uses many of the same tools to understand numeracy in The Number Sense: How the Mind Creates Mathematics. Dehaene illustrates how deep numeracy is as a trait, by showing how rats and pigeons, two model organisms commonly deployed in psychology, share some of our same intuitions. A key feature of our numeracy is the distinction between our gestalt numeracy and our mathematical skills which emerge out of our general intelligence. When you see four marbles, you recognize four marbles. This is deeply hard-wired into our brains by evolution, where we need to recognize groups of animals all around us. Large numbers of predators mean we should run; large numbers of other humans you recognize mean stay. In contrast, when we see 27 marbles we have only a rough sense of quantity; our innate recognition fails. Here we must make recourse to our general intelligence, and count manually. These two elements of our cognition, our hard-wired and fast recognition capabilities, along with our learned, slow but flexible analytical skills, allow us to build a vast cultural-intellectual edifice that is arguably the purest expression of the human ability to think abstract mathematics.

Michel Foucault is our planet’s most frequently cited intellectual according to Google Scholar, with his most cited work of all being Discipline and Punish: the Birth of the Prison. Foucault considered himself more of a historian of ideas than a philosopher, and Discipline and Punish tries to show that in the late 1700s, the West shifted toward a rationalized system of citizen-control that could lead to an almost totalitarian level of state sovereignty over individual humans. Foucault’s argument is that the prison is simply the most extreme expression of the power of the society over the individual, and that insights from the systematization and industrialization of the carceral state illustrate the nature of contemporary institutions we might perceive to be more innocuous, from factory workplaces to schools.

Even in English translation, Foucault’s work persuades the naive reader; he was a thinker of great erudition and analytic power. But criminologists have argued that the rhetoric about power suffocates any serious domain-specific analysis, crowding out any broader understanding buttressed by actual supporting evidence from economics or legal history or taking into account major technological changes. Some scholars argue that the intrusiveness Foucault ascribes to power relations throughout his work was not even possible across most societies before the advent of the totalitarian state, which followed the communications revolutions of the late 19th century, allowing state surveillance nationwide, and a far more effective bureaucracy. Foucault was, arguably,, a sophist. No one doubts his brilliance, but his works tend to promote views with which specialists into whose fields he parachuted take issue on empirical grounds.

Foucault’s most decisive influence has arguably been to nudge large factions of academia's focus toward cynically marshalling intellectual power to ascend social hierarchies via persuasion, force of will and erudition, with the true goal personal status, not any good-faith attempt at objectively understanding the world. Discipline and Punish is a stark exercise in deploying intellectual power to serve particular self-interested human ends, rather than necessarily to illustrate empirical phenomena.

After a 1971 debate with Foucault on the nature and roots of justice, Noam Chomsky commented that the French intellectual seemed “completely amoral,” consistently reducing ethical considerations to simply the elucidation of power structures. This is the path that much of the humanities academy has since taken, setting aside considerations of truth and beauty to discern and deconstruct the workings of only power relations. For all his brilliance, Foucault’s naked self-interest in deploying his intellectual gifts collapsed a whole world of ideas down into the narrow workings of power and oppression and left his less talented intellectual heirs with a far poorer world, stripped of wonder and celebration of the genius of human creativity.

The Enormous Longhouses of the Linear Pottery Culture (video). Archaeologist and historical fiction author Dan Davis has a new video out about the Linear Pottery Culture (LBK), the first farmers of Northern Europe. These were the people who built longhouses during the Neolithic, at the time the largest structures in the world. The LBK people pushed agriculture north into Scandinavia, and their genes still flow through the veins of almost all Northern Europeans.

6 Months of MAHA. It is a worthy goal to make America healthy again, but too often the driving forces behind MAHA cling too tightly to their alternative worldviews in kneejerk opposition to mainstream therapeutic medicine, when its many wins include everything from the drastic decline in mortality we owe to mass vaccination to the far longer average lifespans enjoyed in recent generations thanks to advancements in treatments for congenital diseases like cystic fibrosis or HIV. Strange that militant enthusiasts of raw milk and psychedelics in therapy are now steering the ship.

Welcome to Dallas: The City That Just Can’t Stop Expanding. You may not like it, but this is what abundance looks like. Dallas is not the most aesthetically pleasing, chic or trendy city, but it’s affordable. It’s the heart of an America that still knows how to grow economically.

The stationary bandits of New York City-Urban governance needs reform, not whatever the Cuomo/Mamdani debate is. Large urban areas, America’s economic dynamos, are sitting ducks for rent-seekers who just want to pull money out of the system for their own profit. New York City’s transportation system apparently literally does not have an “org chart,” meaning that they don’t know who works for them as a whole. A lot of city jobs exist solely to provide sinecures, not services.

In Los Angeles, Iranian Jews Dream of an Iran They Could One Day Visit. Persian Jews are proud of their culture, synthesizing a serious devotion to Judaism with a pride in Persian history and identity. But American Persian Jews are also some of the most vociferous critics of the Islamic Republic of Iran given its patronage of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism.

Will Austin Survive the Driverless Car Revolution? Right now, Waymo and Tesla’s Robotaxi are competing on the streets of Austin, but I am seeing many Zoox test cars around town too. Driverless cars do well in Austin because there is very rarely snow or ice on the roads, the state of Texas is very keen on keeping regulatory hurdles as low as possible and a large number of tourists downtown means demand for car services remains eternally high. The future is here, and it does look and feel like the future.

Whole-genome sequencing in Galicia reveals male-biased pre-Islamic North African ancestry, subtle population structure, and micro-geographic patterns of disease risk. This paper confirms that for some reason Galicia is the region of northern Spain where there is a lot of North African ancestry, but places its arrival two to three generations before the Islamic conquest. I believe the first result is correct, but am skeptical of the second, where these sorts of estimates can be sensitive to the parameters you have in the model and less robust than you might think. High numbers ofBerber soldiers seem to have settled in Galicia during the early centuries of al-Andalus.

Whole-genome ancestry of an Old Kingdom Egyptian. Scientists have completed the sequencing of an individual's genome from Egypt's main dynastic period, a time when the Nile Valley’s complex civilization was developing under the aegis of a unitary state. They find the ancestry is mostly North African, but with a substantial minority component that seems to derive from Mesopotamia. This buttresses diffusionist arguments that Mesopotamian features in early Egyptian culture were due to migration.

Genetic affinities between an ancient Greek colony and its metropolis: the case of Amvrakia in western Greece. Continuity and mixture both seem to have defined early Greek colonizations. Amvrakia is on the Adriatic coast, near the border with Albania, ancient Epirus, while its mother city, Corinth is 150 miles to the east, near where the Peloponnese meets the rest of the Greek mainland. Nevertheless, the genetics of its initial years seem to reflect its people’s transplanted nature, before they finally later mixed with the regional substrate.

Hidden structure in polygenic scores and the challenge of disentangling ancestry interactions in admixed populations. Basically predictors are “trained” on populations that are somewhat homogeneous, and the consumer predictions delivered are superior for individuals who better match the training populations. In admixed individuals this is clearly a problem, so a fair amount of statistical research goes into improving the predictions. These sorts of papers aim to resolve issues relating to the generalizability and portability of the predictive models across populations, though the authors also reiterate that most of the predictors are already pretty good even trans-ethnically.

