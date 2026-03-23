Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Monologue: Out-of-Africa is not dead but hybridization lives
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Monologue: Out-of-Africa is not dead but hybridization lives

Human evolution, the recent and the distant
Razib Khan's avatar
Razib Khan
Mar 23, 2026
∙ Paid

On this episode Razib talks about where we are when it comes to “Out-of-Africa,” Neanderthal origins and the broader state of understanding the dynamics of Homo evolution.

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