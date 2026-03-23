Monologue: Out-of-Africa is not dead but hybridization lives

Razib Khan's Unsupervised LearningMonologue: Out-of-Africa is not dead but hybridization lives25461×Preview0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:00-15:00Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Monologue: Out-of-Africa is not dead but hybridization livesHuman evolution, the recent and the distantRazib KhanMar 23, 2026∙ Paid2546ShareOn this episode Razib talks about where we are when it comes to “Out-of-Africa,” Neanderthal origins and the broader state of understanding the dynamics of Homo evolution.Cited:Hypothesis: A modern human range expansion ~300,000 years ago explains Neandertal originsDid Levallois tools make Neanderthals human?Interbreeding between Neanderthals and modern…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inRazib Khan's Unsupervised LearningConversations about science, culture, and current affairsConversations about science, culture, and current affairsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeRazib KhanRecent EpisodesMonologue: Race - genetics, history and sociologyMar 27 • Razib KhanChris Bradley: better science for longevityMar 14 • Razib KhanChris Masterjohn: COVID-19 to mitochondrial health, communicating and applying "the science"Mar 6 • Razib KhanMike White: academia and genomics in the 21st centuryMar 1 • Razib KhanAaron Renn: Heartland urbanism and leaving Left Behind behindFeb 20 • Razib KhanDaniel Tabin: ancient DNA, the good, bad and uglyFeb 13 • Razib KhanJoe Henrich and Cosimo Posth: the weirdest people in the world and the genetics of Ice Age EuropeFeb 4 • Razib Khan