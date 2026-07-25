Maxwell Meyer: magazines in a digital age

Maxwell Meyer is an American writer, editor, and technology-policy professional known for his optimistic advocacy of capitalism, technological progress, and American civic renewal. A native of Iowa, he studied geophysics at Stanford University, received a Boren Award to pursue language study and research in Israel and the Middle East, and served as editor-in-chief of the Stanford Review. Meyer later worked as policy chief of staff to venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale at 8VC and founded Arena Magazine, a print and digital publication focused on technology, enterprise, culture, and civilizational progress. His essays and reporting have appeared in The Free Press, Quillette, and other publications, covering subjects ranging from SpaceX and Silicon Valley to politics, religion, and American identity.

Razib interviews Meyer Arena Magazine’s focus on high-quality print content amidst the rise of AI-generated low-quality content. Arena, which has been publishing for two years, aims to provide a positive, pro-America perspective on technology and industry. Meyer discusses the magazine’s unique position as a tech-right publication, its strategic use of AI for administrative tasks, and its appeal to both reading and non-reading subscribers who value its aesthetic. They also touch on the broader political and economic implications of AI and the future of work, emphasizing the importance of individual choice and innovation over community input.

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