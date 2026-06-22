Joseph Robertson: bringing Reform UK to the top of British politics

The UK is now in political turmoil, as Keir Starmer has announced his resignation. The next British election is still three years away, but it is hotly anticipated because Labour is going to faceoff against three parties of the Right: the Tories (also known as the Conservaties), Reform UK and Restore Britain. Reform, led by Nigel Farage and stocked with defections from the Tories, has a good chance to win in 2029. On today’s episode, Razib talks to Joseph Robertson about the British politican scene. Robertson is Director at Touchpoint Strategy and CPAC Britain, wrote for Epoch Times and has been a long-time conservative political consultant in the UK. Currently, he is aligned with Reform UK.

Razib and Robertson discuss the political and economic challenges facing the UK, particularly since the 2019 election and Brexit. Robertson highlights the shift in political allegiances, with the working class moving from Labour to the Tories, and the subsequent rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party. They address issues like economic stagnation, high energy costs, and the impact of net-zero policies. Robertson criticizes the inherited socialist Fabian agenda of Labour and the lack of integration among new immigrants. They also touch on the rise of radical Islam and the need for stronger national identity and sovereignty. The conversation concludes with the announcement of CPAC UK, aiming to unite conservative movements globally.

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