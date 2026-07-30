Collin Hogue-Spears: How AI Works in China

Today, Razib talks to Collin Hogue-Spears, a cybersecurity and artificial intelligence governance expert with more than 20 years of experience in technology, product management, federal compliance and software security. Hogue-Spears is an independent researcher and the author of From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China. His analysis has appeared in publications including The Wall Street Journal and Politico.

Razib and Hogue-Spears first talk abut China’s rapid AI development, driven by provincial initiatives and significant investments in infrastructure. Hogue-Spears emphasizes China’s focus on practical AI applications, contrasting it with the U.S.’s emphasis on AGI. He predicts China’s dominance in AI, particularly in embodied AI, and warns of the potential global impact if China surpasses the U.S. in AI development. The conversation highlights the striking differences between the U.S. and Chinese technological ecosystems.

Share

Give a gift subscription