Destiny (Steven Bonnell II): a liberal in the age of radical progressives and MAGA

Bonus podcast: Also, Razib guests on Steve Hsu’s Manifold podcast, Manifest 2026: Genetic Discoveries, AI, and Academia

On this episode, Razib talks to streamer and political commentator Destiny (Steven Bonnell II). Destiny first gained prominence in the late 2000s as a professional player and content creator in the video game StarCraft II. Over time, he transitioned from gaming into politics, philosophy, culture, and current events, becoming one of the most influential figures in online debate culture. Known for his fast-paced argumentative style, willingness to engage opponents across the ideological spectrum, and extensive live discussions with politicians, journalists, academics, and fellow creators, Destiny has built a large audience on streaming and video platforms. His content focuses on liberal politics, public policy, social issues, and media criticism, and he has played a notable role in shaping the modern ecosystem of online political commentary and debate.

Razib Khan interviews Destiny about his current position on the center-left, with the rise of the far left and the ascendancy of MAGA. Destiny criticizes Trump’s foreign policy as irresponsible and incoherent, citing examples like the Venezuela invasion and the Iran situation. He also discusses the challenges of defining political labels, the impact of social media on political discourse, and the need for better messaging from the Democratic Party. He emphasizes the importance of nuanced discussions on issues like transgender rights and foreign policy. Razib and Destiny touch on cultural war issues, particularly the left’s obsession with racial identity and the right’s response. They debate the impact of DEI policies versus the DOJ’s actions under Trump. Destiny argues that conservatives’ disengagement from cultural institutions led to their current dominance by the left. They also discuss the media’s role in shaping public perception and the decline of ideological debate due to social media echo chambers. The conversation touches on the MAGA movement’s reliance on Trump and the lack of genuine engagement in modern political discourse.

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