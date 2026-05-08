Chris Rufo: the California project

On this episode of Unsupervised Learning Razib talks to Christopher Rufo. Rufo is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research. A contributing editor at City Journal, author of the New York Times bestseller America’s Cultural Revolution, and 2025 Bradley Prize recipient, he also serves as a New College of Florida board member and Distinguished Fellow at Hillsdale College. He is also co-host of the podcast Rufo and Lomez. Raised in Sacramento, California, Rufo graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service in 2006 and a Master of Liberal Arts in Government from Harvard Extension School in 2022. He lives in the Pacific Northwest with his wife and children.

Razib and Rufo first discuss his California upbringing and the idyllic environment of the Golden State. They discuss what they both love about California and why it matters for the US as a whole. Razib brings up the contrast with Texas, where the weather and scenery are less attractive, but pro-business and pro-housing regulatory framework has attracted many migrants from California. Rufo then details exactly what he’s uncovered about the poor governance in his home state under Gavin Newsom. They also discuss the prospects in the current governor’s race, and whether California’s pathologies can ever be fixed.

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