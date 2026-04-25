Russ Greene: the rise of Total Boomer Luxury Communism

On this episode of Unsupervised Learning Razib talks to Russ Greene, who promoted the idea of “Total Boomer Luxury Communism.” Greene currently serves as the Executive Director of the Prime Mover Institute, a public interest organization and think tank he launched to advocate for American energy dominance. Previously, he was a Senior Fellow for the Economy at the Stand Together Trust. In this role, he managed a grantmaking portfolio centered on federal regulatory affairs and strategic litigation, with a strong focus on classical liberalism and critiques of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) corporate frameworks. Greene also directed brand defense and government affairs for CrossFit Inc. He has a Bachelor of Science in International Politics from Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Greene and Razib talk about the fiscal insolvency of Social Security in six years, and the shift of the federal budget to focus on transfers from younger generations to older ones. Greene also talks about the fiscal situation in the developed world more generally, out of the United States, and the general issues engendered by massive pension systems. They discuss the history of past changes to benefits programs for senior citizens, and how it puts the squeeze on all other areas of the budget.

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