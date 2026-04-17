Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
10,000 years of selection (in Western Eurasia)
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10,000 years of selection (in Western Eurasia)

Adaptation in our time
Razib Khan's avatar
Razib Khan
Apr 17, 2026
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Despite the preprint being out for two years, Akbari et al.’s Ancient DNA reveals pervasive directional selection across West Eurasia publication in Nature this week has resulted in a massive media response. Though Razib has discussed this work before, he thought it would be useful to review it, and put it in context in a new monologue.

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