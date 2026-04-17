10,000 years of selection (in Western Eurasia)

Despite the preprint being out for two years, Akbari et al.’s Ancient DNA reveals pervasive directional selection across West Eurasia publication in Nature this week has resulted in a massive media response. Though Razib has discussed this work before, he thought it would be useful to review it, and put it in context in a new monologue.
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Conversations about science, culture, and current affairsConversations about science, culture, and current affairs
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