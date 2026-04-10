Matthew Schmitz: Christianity as identity, New Atheism and the Texas of Lord Hanuman

Today Razib talks to Matthew Schmitz, a journalist who previously served as an editor at the religious journal First Things. He is the cofounder of the online magazine Compact, alongside Edwin Aponte and Sohrab Ahmari. He currently serves as editor of Compact, religion editor of Washington Post Opinions, and co-host of the podcast Against the Grain. Compact His essays on politics and culture have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Claremont Review of Books. A native of O’Neill, Nebraska, Schmitz is a graduate of Princeton University.

First, they discuss Schmitz’s piece in the Washington Post, The unreligious religiosity of Christian identity politics. Here Schmitz articulates the view that the nationalist-inflected Christianity exemplified by many MAGA and MAGA-adjacent figures is quite different from the sincere but earnest evangelicalism of the older religious right. Rather, it is more performative, more civilizational, and tied into white identity politics. Additionally, it turns away from the philo-Semitism that has been typical of the American religious landscape. Schmitz and Razib also address the rise and fall of the New Atheism over the last 20 years, from the decline of public Christian faith as the center of the body politic, the rationalist critique and the marginalization of both by woke social-justice political theology. They also discuss the difficulties and travails of religious pluralism in the US today, including the tensions caused by the arrival of large numbers of Hindus in places like Texas, where they erect statues to their gods, including the semi-monkey divinity Hanuman.

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