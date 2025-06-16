Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

marcel proust
1d

Consider having Laura Spinney back to discuss her previous book (before Proto), Pale Rider. I found it after you interviewed her about Proto, and just finished it. Its topic is the 1918 Flu epidemic, it came out in 2017 and in her discussion of that pandemic, she identifies many of the problems and issues we experienced in the last 5 years. I wish many had read it in early 2020 (I found Barry's 2005 book then, but this had much more information, given esp. the development of genetics since then). It must have been a very frustrating period for her, for reasons other than for the rest of us.

Claire England
1d

I found Harris’s book on a sale table more than 40 years ago. His hypothesis Re why the ancient Mezo-Americans had the wheel but didn’t use it was the first time I encountered material circumstances as a reason for cultural choices ( I mean I WAS 14). Nice to see him being recommended.

