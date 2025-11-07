Zineb Riboua: Zohran Mamdani and Third-Worldism ascendent

Today on Unsupervised Learning Razib talks to Zineb Riboua, a research fellow and program manager of Hudson Institute’s Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East. She specializes in Chinese and Russian involvement in the Middle East, the Sahel, and North Africa, great power competition in the region, and Israeli-Arab relations. Riboua’s pieces and commentary have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy, the National Interest, the Jerusalem Post and Tablet among other outlets. She holds a master’s of public policy from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. She did her undergraduate studies in France, where she attended French preparatory classes and HEC Paris’ Grande Ecole program. Her Substack is Beyond the Ideological.

Razib and Riboua discusses two pieces on her Substack today, Zohran Mamdani, Third-Worldism, and the Algerian Revolution and Zohran Mamdani and Islam as Language, American Third-Worldism. Riboua explains that contrary to some assertions Mamdani is not an Islamist, but neither is a standard-issue class-based socialist or an identitarian in the woke model that was ascendent a few years ago. Rather, Riboua’s contends that Mamdani, a “Third-Culture Kid,” emerges out of the post-colonial world that reframes the Marxist framework into a Western vs. non-Western dyad. Rather than the Islamist Iranian Revolution of 1979, she traces Mamdani’s intellectual lineage, that of anti-colonial Third-Worldism, to the Islam-inflected Algerian Revolution of the early 1960s. With conventional racial and gender identitarianism exhausted, Riboua contends that Third-Worldism is likely going to be the most potent force in the American Left over the next decade.

