Ed West: visitor from a dying empire

Today Razib talks to Ed West, a British journalist and author. He has served as deputy editor of UnHerd and The Catholic Herald, and has written columns for The Spectator and The Daily Telegraph. He runs the Substack newsletter Wrong Side of History, where he explores culture, politics, and the longue durée of Western history. West is the author of books including Small Men on the Wrong Side of History and The Diversity Illusion, as well as popular-history titles such as 1066 and Before All That.

A previous podcast guest, West and Razib revisit the topic of British decline three years on. They discuss Britain’s economic transformation, from one of the standout economies of Europe a generation ago, to a laggard. Razib probes why the British seem so attached to their welfare state, and why the state has embraced anti-growth policies along with high migration rates. They also discuss the tensions within Britain’s large Muslim minority, and the cultural environment that allowed for mass migrant inflows despite their political unpopularity.

