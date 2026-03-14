Chris Bradley: better science for longevity

Today Razib talks to Chris Bradley, a serial entrepreneur and the CEO and Co-Founder of Matter Bio, a company dedicated to preserving genome integrity and addressing the root causes of aging. With a multidisciplinary background spanning neuroscience, cell biology, and computer science, Bradley aims to translate early-stage biotech concepts into practical therapies that can extend human lifespan Matter Bio is focused on diagnosing, quantifying, and repairing the structural variations and mutations that accumulate in human DNA. Bradley has BS is neuroscience and cell biology from Rutgers and a MS in computer science from New York University.

The discussion first aims to focus on fundamental science concepts. What is genome integrity, and why does it matter? Bradley reviews the current state of the science to understand how errors creep into our genomic code over our lifetimes, and how it can lead to cancers and other pathologies. He points out that there is a wide variation in lifespan and cancer-risk across animal species, showing that in some ways nature may have “solved” the problem. In addition, Razib reiterates how complex and amazing any genome is, with billions of base pairs, and how incredible it is that our body’s repair mechanisms function as well as they do.

Bradley then discusses the practical goals of Matter Bio as they begin their first clinical trials. Rather than just focusing on basic science, Bradley’s long-term focus is to make a difference in human lives. He discusses how the drastic gain in human life expectancy over the last 150 years already shows that we can increase longevity. Ultimately, Matter Bio aims to push the frontier so that we are less and less surprised by centenarians. Bradley also addresses the reality that a lot of the innovation in biotech right now, including what Matter Bio wants to achieve, is limited by the regulatory state, rather than what can be done in terms of the science or funding environment.

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