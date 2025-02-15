Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Titus Techera: Post-Modern Conservative in a post-national Europe
2
2
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:59
-29:59

Titus Techera: Post-Modern Conservative in a post-national Europe

Musings on culture and arts from the right
Razib Khan
and
Titus Techera
Feb 15, 2025
∙ Paid
2
2
Share

Give a gift subscription

Share

On this episode of Unsupervised Learning, Razib talks to Titus Techera, a Romanian living in Budapest, but commenting extensively on American and European culture. He is the Executive Director of the American Cinema Foundation, International Coordinator of the National Conservatism Conference and is a primary contributor to the Substack PostModernConservative. Techera also hosts a podcast for the American Cinema Foundation.

Razib first talks to Techera about the 2024 Romanian presidential election that was overturned by the courts over accusations of Russian interference. Techera explains the social and cultural context of the candidate initially declared victorious against a backdrop of Romanian society’s typical stock characters. Techera also discusses the tension between having a nation-state with a distinctive character and becoming part of the broader EU project that is attempting to forge unity across 27 countries.

He then addresses what a “Postmodern Conservative” is in the context of the arts. Perhaps most importantly, PostModern Conservatives take the 20th century and the modernist period seriously; they are not simply reactionaries who want to return to the 19th century. Conservatives who value the arts and culture cannot simply roll the tape back; they have to engage with what has come before. Razib and Techera also consider how inferences from the sciences, like the rejection of the “blank slate,” might influence the arts. They also discuss their disagreements about the latest Dune films, Techera prefers David Lynch’s attempt to adapt the book in 1984 to Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 version.

This post is for paid subscribers

Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning
Conversations about science, culture, and current affairs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Razib Khan
Titus Techera
Writes PostModernConservative Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Leighton Woodhouse: against the rise of the anti-woke cancel culture and MAGA cultural hegemony
  Razib Khan and Leighton Woodhouse
Kevin Klatt: Nutrition, health, MAHA and GLP-1
  Razib Khan and Kevin C. Klatt, PhD, RD
Charles Murray: 50 years on the public scene
  Razib Khan
Nathan Lents: Sex, truths and gender wars
  Razib Khan
Daniel McCarthy: American conservatism after Trump (and before)
  Razib Khan
Brian Chau: welcoming the AI-age and DeepSeek
  Razib Khan and Brian Chau
Tade Souaiaia: the edge of statistical genetics, race and sports
  Razib Khan and Tade Souaiaia