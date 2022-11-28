Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Razib Khan's Unsupervised Learning

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SlowlyReading's avatar
SlowlyReading
Dec 16, 2022

Wonderful counterpoint to the literary & symbolic aspects of genealogy e.g. here:

https://www.plough.com/en/topics/justice/culture-of-life/yearning-for-roots

https://www.plough.com/en/topics/life/parenting/the-name-of-my-forty-sixth-great-grandfather

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Karan's avatar
Karan
Nov 28, 2022

As a Punjabi South Asian, I got 80% South Asian, 10% West Asian, 4% Central Asian, 5% Finnish, and around 1% Irish/Scottish/Welsh. I took thr test through MyHeritage. Do you think there would be any value in uploading it to another site? Also speak to the potential accuracy of my current results.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Razib Khan and others
133 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Razib Khan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture