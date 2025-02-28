Kevin Klatt: Nutrition, health, MAHA and GLP-1

On this episode of Unsupervised Learning Razib talks to Kevin Klatt, a metabolism researcher, dietitian and science communicator. Klatt holds a BA in biological anthropology from Temple University and a PhD in Molecular Nutrition from Cornell University. Before a current appointment as a research scientist at UC Berkeley, he was a postdoctoral fellow at Baylor College of Medicine. Klatt’s primary platform to communicate about nutrition, health and molecular biology is his Substack. He is also an associate editor at the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Recently Klatt has been writing about the “MAHA” pivot, “Make America Healthy Again,” driven by RFK Jr.’s appointment as head of Health and Human Sciences. Razib and Klatt talk about new directions driven by RFK Jr.'s focus on preventative health and skepticism of pharmaceuticals. Klatt points out that the past two decades have seen a massive shift away from funding nutritional studies, in contrast to the massive budgets of big pharma. He argues that we now really find ourselves without enough information to outline a public health policy given the underfunding of nutritional cohort studies. If MAHA is going to be a serious movement, it needs to drive a reallocation of funds. Razib and Klatt also touch on the cultural shift over the last decade on the Right, where something like “raw milk” switched from being coded as left-wing to being squarely right-wing. They also consider mounting skepticism of mainstream medicine, including vaccination, that seems to be associated with MAHA and in particular RFK Jr. Klatt also addresses the role that GLP-1 drugs are having in driving down obesity rates in the USA, and how pervasive their use might be in the near future.

