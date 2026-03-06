Chris Masterjohn: COVID-19 to mitochondrial health, communicating and applying "the science"

Today, Razib talks to Chris Masterjohn, a nutritional scientist and leading expert in mitochondrial biology who believes hidden energy bottlenecks underlie much of modern disease. After years of work as a professor and researcher, he founded Mitome, the first mitochondrial analysis designed for everyday health, and serves as its Scientific Director. His mission is to make mitochondrial testing accessible so people can identify and correct the specific energy limitations holding them back. After earning his PhD in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Connecticut in 2012, he completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and subsequently served as an Assistant Professor of Health and Nutrition Sciences at Brooklyn College. He has a Substack.

Razib and Masterjohn first discuss the impact of social media on the communication of science, and his wrangling with the public health establishment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Masterjohn explains how digging into the primary literature showed that the authorities were claiming far greater certainty than they should have, and recounts attempts to censor and rebuke him when he pointed this out. He also addresses some misrepresentations that Anthony Fauci engaged in during his tenure. Next, Razib asks Masterjohn about the insights he has gained from nutritional science in terms of how he lives his own life, and his overall philosophy of public health. Masterjohn pushes against the tendency to over-medicalize and rely on pharmaceuticals before looking to common-sense nutrition and exercise. They then discuss the importance of the mitochondrion in molecular genetics, and how that is relevant both in terms of physiology and evolution. Masterjohn then talks about his company, Mitome, and the added value of greater and greater metabolic and genetic information in the present age.

